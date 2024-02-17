trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2722350
Dangal Child Actor Suhani Bhatnagar Dies At 19, Aamir Khan Mourns Her Sudden Demise

According to media reports, Suhani succumbed to her untimely death at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on Saturday morning after battling a prolonged illness. 

Last Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 05:03 PM IST|Source: IANS
Dangal Child Actor Suhani Bhatnagar Dies At 19, Aamir Khan Mourns Her Sudden Demise Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Suhani Bhatnagar, who essayed the role of young Babita Phogat in the Aamir Khan-starrer hit film 'Dangal' in 2016, has passed away aged 19.

According to media reports, Suhani succumbed to her untimely death at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on Saturday morning after battling a prolonged illness.

Reacting instantly to the news, Aamir Khan Productions took to social media to express the actor's heartfelt condolences.

"We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away," said the statement. "Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, 'Dangal' would have been incomplete without Suhani."

It concluding by saying: "Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace."

Suhani died at AIIMS after suffering an adverse reaction to medication. She was being treated for fluid accumulation in her body.

Her final rites, according to reports, will take place in Faridabad's Ajronda crematorium. 

