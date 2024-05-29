Advertisement
ZAIRA WASIM

'Dangal' Fame Zaira Wasim's Father Dies, She Writes, 'Verily The Eyes Shed Tears And The Heart Grieves...'

Zaira Wasim News: The Dangal star announced her decision to quit the glamour world back in 2019.

|Last Updated: May 29, 2024, 10:27 AM IST|Source: ANI
'Dangal' Fame Zaira Wasim's Father Dies, She Writes, 'Verily The Eyes Shed Tears And The Heart Grieves...' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Former actress Zaira Wasim on Wednesday announced the demise of father Zahid Waseem and requested fans to remember him in their prayers.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a picture with him and wrote, "Verily the eyes shed tears and the heart grieves, but we will not say except that which is pleasing to our Lord."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zaira Wasim (@zairawasim_)

While requesting her fans to remember his late father in their prayers, she added, "My father, Zahid Wasim, has passed away. Please remember him in your prayers and ask Allah to forgive his shortcomings, make his grave peaceful, protect him from its torment, ease his journey from here ahead. May he be called to an easy accounting and be granted the highest level of Jannah and Maghrirah. Indeed, we belong to Allah, and Indeed, to Him, we shall return."

She also shared a note on Instagram stories, which reads, "Zahid Waseem, my father, has passed away. I request everyone to remember him in your prayers and seek Allah's forgiveness for him. Please pray that Allah forgives his shortcomings, makes his grave a place of comfort, protects him from any punishment, grants him ease in the Hereafter and bestows upon him the highest level of Jannah and grant him Maghfirah."

Zair had made her debut in Bollywood portraying a young Geeta Phogat in the biographical sports film 'Dangal' in 2016. She then starred as an aspiring singer in the musical drama 'Secret Superstar'. Her last film appearance was in 'The Sky Is Pink'.

In 2019, she announced through social media about quitting film industry. 

 

