Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra dances with rapper Naezy on 'Aafat Waapas', channels her inner 'gully girl'—Watch

New Delhi: Sanya Malhotra made a smashing entry into movies with sports biopic 'Dangal'. She proved her acting mettle in the film which had Aamir Khan in the titular role of Mahavir Singh Phogat and introduced Fatima Sana Shaikh as well.

Sanya went on to star in varied roles and her film choices too happen to be of different genres. From 'Pataakha', 'Badhaai Ho' to 'Photograph'—the young actress got accolades for her acting chops.

Well, besides acting, Sanya is also a trained dancer. She has often shared her amazing dance videos on social media and the fans love it. This time she collaborated with none other than popular rapper Naezy and channelled her inner 'Gully girl'.

Watch video:

Sanya grooved to Naezy's song 'Aafat Waapas' and we love her attitude in the track. She is also into fitness and works out like crazy at the gym.

She was last seen in Vishal Bharadwaj 's 'Pataakha' and 'Photograph' with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It released in India on March 8, 2019. The project was directed by Ritesh Batra and was selected to be a part of the Berlinale Special Gala at the Friedrichstadt-Palast where it had its European premiere.