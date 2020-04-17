Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra takes up JLo Superbowl challenge, and her sensual dance will leave your stunned - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Sanya Malhotra is a bundle of talent. From acting to dancing, this 'Dangal' girl has left her fans mighty impressed. Amid the quarantine period, she took up Jennifer Lopez's 'Superbowl Challenge' which is basically grooving like the diva from her Superbowl half-time performance earlier this year.

And must we say that Sanya killed it like a pro!

Watch it here:

She proved her acting mettle in 'Dangal' - the film which had Aamir Khan in the titular role of Mahavir Singh Phogat and introduced Fatima Sana Shaikh as well. Sanya went on to star in varied roles and her film choices too happen to be of different genres. From 'Pataakha', 'Badhaai Ho' to 'Photograph'—the young actress got accolades for her acting chops.

Next, she will be seen in the biopic based on the life of mathematical genius—Shakuntala Devi. The film has been titled 'Shakuntala Devi- Human Computer' and stars Vidya Balan in the titular role of the mathematician.

Sanya will play her on-screen daughter in the film named Anupama Banerji.

Shakuntala Devi biopic is helmed by Anu Menon.