Danish Sait aka Mr. Nags weds Anya Rangaswami in intimate ceremony, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma send congratulations

New Delhi: Comedian and anchor, Danish Sait recently tied the knot with Anya Rangaswami as announced on his social media platform on Thursday (June 10).

He shared an heartfelt picture of him and his partner embracing the beginning of their marital journey with big smiles!

In the caption, he wrote, "Anya and I exchanged rings today in the presence of 15 of our closest family & friends, following our registered wedding yesterday. As we embark on this journey of love and togetherness, please bless us and send us your love."

Check out his post:

Celebrities such as Dia Mirza and Anushka Sharma rushed to the comment section to congratulate the happy couple.

Danish Sait is popularly known for anchoring and being the mascot for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. He's known as Mr. Nags on the RCB Insider Show.

He has also dabbled in stand-up comedy and is a part of the comedy group - 'The Improv'. From 2014, he began hosting sports shows such as Pro Kabaddi League and the Cricket World Cup in 2015.

He's the brother of Kubra Sait, best known for her role as 'Kuckoo' in the Netflix series, 'Sacred Games'.