Danny Boyle's musical comedy 'Yesterday' to release in India on July 12

Mumbai: Academy Award winning director Danny Boyle's musical comedy "Yesterday" is set to hit the theatres in India on July 12.

Inspired by The Beatles, the film with a screenplay by Richard Curtis, is based on Jack Barth's story.

It features Indian origin actor Himesh Patel in the lead as Jack Malik alongside Lily James, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and Kate McKinnon.

"One of our producers came to me with Jack Barth's idea, a story about a musician who remembers The Beatles' music in a world where no one else does. I loved the idea, and at that point told them I didn't want to read the script as I would like a crack at it myself.

"I went away and wrote a film based on that simple-but-brilliant idea. So, whilst the extraordinary premise is Jack's, the script and shape of the story are mine," Curtis said in a statement.

Featuring new versions of The Beatles' most loved hits, "Yesterday" is produced by Working Title's Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner alongside Matthew James Wilkinson and Bernie Bellew. Curtis and Boyle also produce.

Nick Angel, Lee Brazier and Liza Chasin serve as executive producers.