हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sussanne Khan

'Darling' Sussanne Khan's social media PDA with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni catches attention!

Hrithik is rumoured to be dating Saba Azad but neither of them has openly talked about it yet. 

&#039;Darling&#039; Sussanne Khan&#039;s social media PDA with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni catches attention!

New Delhi: Social media is abuzz with pictures of the exes partying together. Last night saw Hrithik Roshan and former wife Sussanne Khan celebrating her new restaurant project together in the presence of their new rumoured partners - Saba Azad and Arslan Goni respectively. 

Soon after Pooja Bedi shared pictures online, Arslan Goni put up his Instagram story congratulating 'darling' Sussanne for her new venture in Goa - Vedro. And Sussanne was quick to reply to it with lots of hearts and kisses emoticons. Take a look here: 

Hrithik, Saba, Sussanne and Arslan all partied under one roof along with Sussanne's fam-jam. Jewellery designer Farah Ali Khan, Zayed Khan, filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, DJ Aqeel among others were seen in pictures shared by Pooja Bedi on social media.  

Hrithik is rumoured to be dating Saba Azad but neither of them has openly talked about it yet. 

Meanwhile, Sussanne and Arslan have been spotted hanging out together a couple of times and their social media PDA too has never went unnoticed yet the duo has refrained from talking about it in public. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sussanne KhanArslan Gonisussanne khan boyfriendHrithik RoshanSaba Azad
Next
Story

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker share FIRST photos from their spontaneous Las Vegas wedding

Must Watch

PT4M2S

Pakistan Political Crisis: Hearing will be held in Pakistan court again today