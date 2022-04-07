'Darling' Sussanne Khan's social media PDA with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni catches attention!

New Delhi: Social media is abuzz with pictures of the exes partying together. Last night saw Hrithik Roshan and former wife Sussanne Khan celebrating her new restaurant project together in the presence of their new rumoured partners - Saba Azad and Arslan Goni respectively.

Soon after Pooja Bedi shared pictures online, Arslan Goni put up his Instagram story congratulating 'darling' Sussanne for her new venture in Goa - Vedro. And Sussanne was quick to reply to it with lots of hearts and kisses emoticons. Take a look here:

Hrithik, Saba, Sussanne and Arslan all partied under one roof along with Sussanne's fam-jam. Jewellery designer Farah Ali Khan, Zayed Khan, filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, DJ Aqeel among others were seen in pictures shared by Pooja Bedi on social media.

Hrithik is rumoured to be dating Saba Azad but neither of them has openly talked about it yet.

Meanwhile, Sussanne and Arslan have been spotted hanging out together a couple of times and their social media PDA too has never went unnoticed yet the duo has refrained from talking about it in public.