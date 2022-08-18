'Darlings' actor Vijay Varma opens up on Boycott issue says, 'its scary'

New Delhi: Actor Vijay Sharma, with his latest release 'Darlings' has won the hearts of millions of people around the country. The actor who played the character of a drunkard husband named 'Hamza' in the movie has received positive reviews from all quarters, that is, from critics to fans.

While things might be going smoothly for the actor and his movie, the same could not be said about others who have had a tough time at the box office and have had to face consistent calls for boycott by a segment of people on social media. It recently happened with Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and now it is happening with Taapsee Pannu's 'Dobaaraa'.

Opening up on the issue the actor, in a recent interview given to India Today, said the current boycott culture and cancellation wave in Bollywood can be frightening because it has now become a little out of control. He thinks that whereas something said ten years ago could have offended a few individuals, people today prefer to make a huge issue out of it.

The movie 'Darlings' also featured actors Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah, and the film, which was a co-production between Eternal Sunshine Productions (owned by Alia Bhatt) and Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, was released on August 5th and is now available on Netflix for streaming.

Vijay, who is currently basking in the success of the film, also has multiple projects in line up and it includes names such as' Dahaad ', a TV series, and Sujoy Ghosh's untitled next.