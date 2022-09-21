Darlings actress Shefali Shah looks all powerful and unstoppable as she features on Femina magazine’s cover!

New Delhi: 2022 seems to be the year for Shefali Shah as her performances are truly unstoppable. While she constantly won hearts with back-to-back top-notch performances in series like ‘Human’, ‘Jalsa’, ‘Darlings’, and now ‘Delhi Crime 2’, the star also managed to win several awards for her hard-hitting roles.

Shefali is a name who is constantly proving her mettle on the screens with her chartbuster performance and while she is receiving all the love from the audience, she is also leaving her imprint on prestigious platforms.

Today Femina magazine showcased a cover of the actress and called this ‘Era’ to be Shefali Shah’s ‘Era’! In the caption, they wrote “Savi. Shamshunissa. Neelam Mehra. DCP Vartika Chaturvedi. Many roles, many shades of women, and all of them as strong-willed as the personality that has projected them on-screen. We're talking about Shefali Shah and this is her era! @shefalishahofficial”.

Check out the post here -

Earlier, Shefali won the award for Best Actor (Female) at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 for 'Jalsa' and recently she won two back-to-back international awards. She was also awarded the Alberto Sordi Family Award and Apoxiomeno award for Delhi Crime 1 in Italy. Looking at this, it seems like she has got no stop this year to shine bright with her impeccable performances.

On the work front, other than ‘Delhi Crime 2’, the actress will be seen in ‘Doctor G’ along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh. The trailer of ‘Doctor G’ was released yesterday and has been received well by the audience.