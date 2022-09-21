NewsLifestylePeople
SHEFALI SHAH

Darlings actress Shefali Shah looks all powerful and unstoppable as she features on Femina magazine’s cover!

Shefali Shah featured on the cover of Femina magazine recently. The magazine showcased a cover of the actress and called this ‘Era’ to be Shefali Shah’s ‘Era’!

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 04:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Darlings actress Shefali Shah looks all powerful and unstoppable as she features on Femina magazine’s cover!

New Delhi: 2022 seems to be the year for Shefali Shah as her performances are truly unstoppable. While she constantly won hearts with back-to-back top-notch performances in series like ‘Human’, ‘Jalsa’, ‘Darlings’, and now ‘Delhi Crime 2’, the star also managed to win several awards for her hard-hitting roles.  

Shefali is a name who is constantly proving her mettle on the screens with her chartbuster performance and while she is receiving all the love from the audience, she is also leaving her imprint on prestigious platforms.  

Today Femina magazine showcased a cover of the actress and called this ‘Era’ to be Shefali Shah’s ‘Era’! In the caption, they wrote “Savi. Shamshunissa. Neelam Mehra. DCP Vartika Chaturvedi. Many roles, many shades of women, and all of them as strong-willed as the personality that has projected them on-screen. We're talking about Shefali Shah and this is her era! @shefalishahofficial”.

Check out the post here - 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Femina (@feminaindia)

Earlier, Shefali won the award for Best Actor (Female) at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 for 'Jalsa' and recently she won two back-to-back international awards. She was also awarded the Alberto Sordi Family Award and Apoxiomeno award for Delhi Crime 1 in Italy. Looking at this, it seems like she has got no stop this year to shine bright with her impeccable performances.  

On the work front, other than ‘Delhi Crime 2’, the actress will be seen in ‘Doctor G’ along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh. The trailer of ‘Doctor G’ was released yesterday and has been received well by the audience.  

Live Tv

Shefali ShahShefali Shah newsShefali Shah magazine coverShefali Shah feminaShefali Shah awards

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Lottery Business in India
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gandhian analysis' of Mehbooba's radical thinking
DNA Video
DNA: Retirement plan of MiG 21
DNA Video
DNA: 'Eyewitnesses' of Mohali MMS case
DNA Video
DNA: Food served for Kabaddi players on toilet floor
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: The 'Social Analysis' of the Mohali MMS Case
DNA Video
DNA: Not players... Leaders want trophies!
DNA Video
DNA: 2000 VVIPs bid a last farewell to the Queen of Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Internet service started in Siachen