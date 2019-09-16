close

Darshan Kumaar

Darshan Kumaar to play boxer in Rakeysh Mehra's Toofan

"Toofan" also stars Farhan Akhtar and Paresh Rawal.

Darshan Kumaar to play boxer in Rakeysh Mehra&#039;s Toofan
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Darshan Kumaar of "Mary Kom" fame will get to put on his boxing gloves in filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's upcoming film "Toofan".

"This is the first time that I'm playing a boxer, so I'm really excited. The fact that my fans have always appreciated me in negative roles, too, helps me choose diverse kinds of roles," Darshan said.

"I'm playing Dharmesh Patil from Pune. Though I can't divulge much about my role at this point, all I can say is that he is a different kind of person and the audience will see me in a different light," added the actor, who has played negative roles in "A Gentleman" and "Baaghi 2".

"Toofan" also stars Farhan Akhtar and Paresh Rawal.

 

