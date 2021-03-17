हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shweta Bachchan

Daughters are the best: Amitabh Bachchan wishes Shweta Bachchan on her birthday with adorable post!

Wishing daughter Shweta Bachchan on her special day, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media and posted an adorable message. 

Daughters are the best: Amitabh Bachchan wishes Shweta Bachchan on her birthday with adorable post!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan celebrates her birthday on March 17. And to wish his darling daughter, papa Bachchan decided to drop an adorable birthday message on social media. 

Wishing daughter Shweta Bachchan on her special day, Big B wrote on Twitter: T 3845 - daughters be the best  .. and thank you all for the greetings for Shweta .. 

Several fans too extended their wishes on social media, therefore, Bachchan senior thanked them too in his tweet. 

Shweta Bachchan's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda took to her Instagram and shared a family picture. Incidentally, her father Nikhil Nanda celebrates his birthday a day later on March 18. The doting daughter wished both mom and dad. 

Shweta Bachchan married entrepreneur Nikhil Nanda on February 16, 1997. The couple has two children, daughter Navya Naveli Nanda and son Agastya Nanda. 

She launched her debut novel, Paradise Towers, published by HarperCollins in October 2018. In the same year, she also kickstarted her fashion label, MXS. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shweta BachchanAmitabh BachchanNavya Naveli NandaNavya NandaNikhil NandaShweta Bachchan birthday
Next
Story

Gauahar Khan issued Non Cooperation Directive over allegedly shooting despite being COVID-19 positive

Must Watch

PT45S

Viral Video : Tortoise was stucked when a man came forward to help