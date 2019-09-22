Daughter's Day 2019: Mira Rajput, Shweta Bachchan and others share goofy pictures of their daughters

New Delhi: On the occasion of Daughter's Day, the ravishing moms of B-town have shared some priceless pictures of their daughters on Instagram. Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput and Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan have posted the sweetest pictures of their daughters.

Mira has shared a picture of herself with daughter Misha in which the mother-daughter try to portray different emotions. Check it out:

Shweta Bachchan shared a throwback picture of daughter Navya Naveli Nanda and captioned it, "The level of drama has only risen over the years. Nonetheless #happydaughtersday I love you Chee- zu (please return my t shirt)."

Actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor also shares some pictures of Shanaya Kapoor and captioned them, “Happy Daughters Day #AlwaysCloseToMyHeart @shanayakapoor02 #BlessedWithTheBest.”

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn posted a picture of Nysa, son Yug and himself. He wrote, “Daughters should be celebrated everyday, even more so TODAY.”

Daughter's Day is celebrated across the globe on the Fourth Sunday of September.