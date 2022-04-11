Washington: After dating for over three years, `Transformers` actor Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham have tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at her family's estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday. As per Page Six, the couple wed under a flower-garlanded chuppah in a traditional Jewish ceremony in honour of Peltz`s Jewish heritage.

Former football player David Beckham was also spotted with his wife Victoria at their elder son Brooklyn’s wedding with Peltz.

The pair said "I do" in front of their family and friends, including celebrity guests Serena Williams, Eva Longoria and the Ramseys.

As per Page Six, other notable names expected to attend the nuptials are Victoria`s Spice Girl bandmates -- Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner (nee Halliwell) -- as well as Rocco Ritchie, Gigi Hadid, Nicole Richie, Elizabeth Hurley, sports agent Dave Gardner, and Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen.

Peltz, 27, was photographed wearing a custom Valentino dress which she reportedly chose with the help of New York-based celebrity stylist Leslie Fremar.

As per Page Six, the festivities are going to turn into a big affair as Snoop Dogg will be DJing at the reception.

Brooklyn, 23, has gotten several tattoos in her honour, including her eyes on the back of his neck, a love note from her, her late grandmother`s name and more.

Meanwhile, Peltz got her now-husband`s name tattooed on her back. The duo also has been spotted wearing each other's wisdom teeth as necklaces.

As per Page Six, Brooklyn and Peltz will reside full time in their USD 10.5 million Beverly Hills mansion, which they purchased just ahead of their nuptials.