David Schwimmer

David Schwimmer's ex-girlfriend reacts to his Jennifer Aniston 'crush' while filming 'Friends'

After David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston talked about crush on each other while filming the sitcom originally, the actor's ex-girlfriend Natalie Imbruglia weighed in on whether there was any overlap.

David Schwimmer&#039;s ex-girlfriend reacts to his Jennifer Aniston &#039;crush&#039; while filming &#039;Friends&#039;
File photo

Washington: After David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston, during the recently aired 'Friends: The Reunion' special talked about crush on each other while filming the sitcom originally, the actor's ex-girlfriend Natalie Imbruglia weighed in on whether there was any overlap.

According to US magazine, Imbruglia, during an appearance on KIIS FM`s 'Kyle and Jackie O Show', said, "I thought that too," after the hosts suggested there was "crossover" between his crush on Aniston and relationship with the singer.

The songwriter, who didn`t remember exactly when in the late '90s she dated Schwimmer, reflected on visiting her ex-boyfriend on set at the time. Imbruglia explained, "I do remember being on the set and I remember everybody being lovely and really, really nice. I wasn't paying attention to whether they were giving each other 'little looks' over my shoulder. I don`t know if that was happening. I`m okay with whatever happened back then. It was a long time ago."Imbruglia`s walk down memory lane came after Schwimmer and Aniston recently during the `Friends: Reunion` special revealed that they both harbored crushes on each other during season 1 of the hit show."

The first season, I had a major crush on Jen," the `American Crime Story` alum shared during the Friends reunion special on HBO Max in May.Aniston agreed that the crush was "reciprocated," but the costars clarified that nothing ever happened between them.

Schwimmer added that the timing just didn`t work out for both of them. As per US magazine, while Aniston and Schwimmer never acted on their crushes, the chemistry between them was clear to everyone on set.

Tags:
David SchwimmerJennifer AnistonFriendsFriends show
