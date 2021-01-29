David Warner drops new dance video, takes Ayushmann Khurrana’s place in famous Bollywood song- Watch

New Delhi: Australian cricketer David Warner has become an internet sensation in his time under lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On several occasions, he has roped in his wife to dance with him to the most famous Bollywood hits.

His latest dance video is an edited one where David plays the role of Ayushmann Khurrana as he grooves to 'Dard Karara' from his 2015 movie 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha'. He simply replaces the face of the actor with his own and fans absolutely love it.

The post from his verified Instagram account garnered over one million views. Along with the video, he quizzed his fans and asked them, “Any ideas of whom this is?? Sent by a fan!! #actor #singer #india #music.”

David Warner has similar videos where he has taken the place of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, Rajnikanth, Hrithik Roshan, and Prabhas which he shared on social media.

The 33-year-old batsman has become a social media sensation as he caters to fan’s requests to use certain filters and mimic certain actors.

David Warner enjoys a huge fan following in Hyderabad thanks to his association with SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Warner, much like all the other cricketers around the globe, is spending his time at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.