New Delhi: Aamir Khan has delivered numerous superhit films that have truly ruled our hearts. From his filmography, Taare Zameen Par made under the production of Aamir Khan Productions, is a very special film, released in 2007, which still holds a special place in our hearts.

Its fervor seems to continue as Australian cricketer David Warner's daughter, Isla, was recently seen watching the song "Bum Bum Bole" from the Taare Zameen Par.

The cricketer recently shared an adorable video on his Instagram, that sees his young daughter engrossed in the popular song "Bum Bum Bole" from Aamir Khan's critically acclaimed film Taare Zameen Par.

While guessing the name of the song, He captioned the post, "Isla has listened and watched this a lot. Can you please tell me what this is?? #show #family @india"

Moreover, Ever since the announcement, Aamir Khan's upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par has been awaited by the masses. The film also stars Genelia Deshmukh and Darsheel Safary. Directed by RS Prasanna Sitare Zameen Par will be centered around Down Syndrome.

With the film, Aamir Khan endeavors to initiate conversation around Down Syndrome, intending to sensitively depict the challenges faced by those dealing with the condition.