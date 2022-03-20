Day after dinner date with wife Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal burn calories, drops shirtless selfie

MUMBAI: After ditching home-cooked food on Saturday night, actor Vicky Kaushal did not forget to burn calories by working out.

On Sunday morning, Vicky took to the Instagram story and gave fans a glimpse of his sweaty look post-workout. He dropped a shirtless selfie, in which he can be seen flaunting his beard and toned upper body.

Vicky also added a Punjabi song 'Fully Loaded' and 'sweat it out' sticker to his selfie. Take a look at his post below:

On Saturday night, Vicky and his wife Katrina stepped out for dinner along with their family. Pictures of the newlyweds, fondly called by fans as VicKat, went viral on social media, from their family dinner with Katrina's mom Suzanne Turquotte, Vicky's parents Sham and Veena Kaushal along with his brother and actor Sunny Kaushal.

For the dinner, Katrina chose to wear a denim shirt with a denim skirt. Vicky wore smart casuals while Suzanne looked simple and elegant in a black-and-white outfit.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Vicky and his wife Katrina Kaif left fans in awe of them with their stunning red carpet appearance at Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta's birthday party on Friday.

Vicky and Katrina exchanged vows in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur'. Katrina has 'Tiger 3' in her kitty with co-star Salman Khan.

Live TV