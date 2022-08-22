NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is in a steady relationship with singer-artist Saba Azad. The two often take time out of their busy schedule and make sure to spend quality time with each other. The stunning couple has been ming headlines for their whirlwind romance and growing proximity. After taking the limelight with their Greece vacation photos, Hrithik and Saba stepped out in the city and watched the trailer of the actor's upcoming film Vikram Vedha together. The two were captured by the shutterbugs as they stepped out of Juhu PVR together.

Both Hrithik and Saba were casually dressed up for the occasion and twinned in black. While Hrithik was dressed in a black tee and blue denim, Saba was seen in a black crop top which she paired with green joggers. Noted photographer Viral Bhayani dropped a clip on Instagram featuring Hrithik and Saba together.

It is to be noted that Hrithik's outing with his girlfriend takes place hours after he got embroiled in a controversy over a Zomato advertisement that mentioned 'Mahakal Se Thali Manga Liya'. The actor as the food delivery firm faced a major backlash over the 'controversial' with priests from the Ujjain temple demanding the withdrawal of the ad, saying that it hurt the sentiments of Hindus besides mocking temple 'prasad'.

HRITHIK ROSHAN AND SABA AZAD RELATIONSHIP

It all started in February this year when the duo was photographed exiting a restauran in Mumbai suburbs after a cosy dinner. The rumoured couple also made headlines when they walked in hand-in-hand and happily posed for the cameras at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. Though they are yet to make it official, their social media PDA says a lot about their relationship.

BOYCOTT HRITHIK ROSHAN's VIKRAM VEDHA TRENDS ON TWITTER

Hrithik Roshan recently got massively attacked on social media after he gave a shout-out to Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The actor appealed to people to watch the film in theatres and not boycott the film. However, soon after his appeal, the '#Boycott Gang' began targeting the actor and also attacked his upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha.'

The upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha' stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. It is a Hindi remake of the Tamil action-thriller 'Vikram Vedha' that released in 2017. It stars R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi as lead actors. Billed as an edge-of-the-seat action-thriller, the movie is based on the popular Indian folktale 'Vikram aur Betal'. It tells the story of a tough police officer (Saif Ali Khan) who sets out to track down and hunt a menacing gangster (Hrithik Roshan). The upcoming Hindi movie is a remake of 2017 Tamil blockbuster of the same name, which starred R Madhavan as a cop and Vijay Sethupathi as a gangster. Filmmaker duo Pushkar and Gayatri, who helmed the original film, have directed the Hindi version as well. The movie is slated to release on September 30, 2022.

Twitter flooded with the boycott tweets within an hour. One user wrote, "This tweet has sealed the fate of his upcoming movie which is remake of Vikram Veda. #BoycottVikramVeda." Another one said, "You should not have done this. Instead of focussing on your film, you are trying to support others. Now get ready to face the consequences. Vikram Vedha will be the next target."

HRITHIK ROSHAN-DEEPIKA PADUKONE's FIGHTER

Hrithik also has 'Fighter' alongside Deepika Padukone. Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'Fighter' is touted to be India’s first aerial action film. The film marks Roshan's third project with Anand after 'Bang Bang' and the smash hit 'War'. This will also be the first time the Hrithik and Deepika will pair up on-screen. Filming is expected to go on floors in October and will reportedly hit the screens in October 2023.