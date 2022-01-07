Days after bitten by snake at Panvel famrhouse, Salman Khan poses with his horse, leaves fans excited

NEW DELHI: Salman Khan is the reigning superstar of Bollywood and there is no denying to the fact. The actor often makes it to the headlines for his films, his personal life, his one-liners or his friendship with his co-stars. And if nothing, it is his good life that makes him talking. However, he is one of those stars from the entertainment industry who rarely shares his photos.

This Friday, the actor left his fans excited as he dropped a uber-cool photo of him posing with his horse. The photo appears to have been clicked at his Panvel farmhouse, where he was bitten by a snake, hours before his birthday. Dressed in a white tee, the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' is seen holding the animal close to him. The actor is looking absolutely dashing and we bet that you can't take your eyes off him. Moreoevr, it is his witty caption on the photo also that manages to bring a smile on the viewers. Take a look at his photo below:

As soon as Salman Khan dropped his photo with the horse, his fan following started commenting and left number of heart and lovestruck emojis in the comment box.

On the work front, Salman Khan is busy with Maneesh Sharma's 'Tiger 3', also starring Katrina Kaif. He recently announced that he is working on the script of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2' script along with KV Vijayendra Prasad. He also has 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', sequel of 'No Entry' and also plays a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Pathan'. At present, he is hosting 'Bigg Boss 15'.

