Days after marrying Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar drops 'Mrs Akhtar' from Instagram bio

NEW DELHI: Actress-singer Shibani Dandekar, who recently tied the knot with her long time beau and actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar in an intimate, private ceremony at his stepmother's residence in Khandala. Days after her wedding, Shibani had updated her Instagram profile as she added 'Mrs Akhtar' to her bio.

However, it seems like she decided to drop 'Mrs Akhtar' from her bio, while she continues to have the surname on her profile. She spells herself as Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar on the picture-sharing platform.

She had earlier changed her bio to 'Producer, Presenter, Actress, Singer and Mrs Akhtar'. Have a look:

On Thursday, Shibani gave a shoutout to mother-in-law Shabana Azmi who featured in the teaser for the upcoming series 'Halo'. Sharing the teaser on her Instagram Stories, Shibani wrote, "This is incredible. Cannot wait to @azmishabana8 in @halotheseries. March 24th super excited super proud."

Earlier, Shabana had welcomed Shibani into the family. The actor shared a family picture of all of them together and wrote, "Happy family welcomes lovely Shibani into the family fold." Farhan's mother Honey Irani as well as his daughters Shakya and Akira were also in the frame. Farhan is lyricist Javed Akhtar's son with his first wife Honey.

Farhan's cousin and filmmaker Farah Khan also hosted the newlyweds for lunch at her residence.

Post the wedding, Farhan's producer friend and business partner Ritesh Sidhwani hosted a star-studded bash at his residence for the newlyweds. The bash was attended by several A-listers including Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Mrunal Thakur, Shah Rukh's wife Gauri Khan and children - Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, Aamir Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades, Vidya Balan, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Zoya Akhtar and many others.

Shibani and Farhan are rumoured to have dated each other since 2018 before they got hitched on February 19, followed by a civil marriage on February 21.

