Days After Shocking Fans With Cone-Shaped Dress, Urfi Javed Takes Blessings at Gurdwara, Distributes Prasad

NEW DELHI: Social media sensation Urfi Javed grabbed headlines on Sunday after she was spotted outside a Gurdwara in a black ethnic dress. The model-actress and Bigg Boss OTT fame, who always manages to stay in news for her risque fashion outfits and bold statements, shocked her fans as she stepped out in a black Anarkali suit with her head covered with a dupatta. She was seen entering the gurudwara and distributing prasad to the people at the religious site. Her gesture at the religious place left netizens in disbelief.

Viral Bhayani shared a video of Urfi Javed on Instagram where the actress-model was seen visiting a Gurdwara. Soon after the video was shared, netizens started pouring in their reactions in the comment box. Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "Meri aankhein toh kharab nahi ho gayi?"

Another comment read, "Ruko ek sec, me apni aankhein saaf kar lun! Pata nhi mujhe Urfi poore kapde me dikh rhi hai aaj".

"Ye kapde galti se pehen liye Urfi ne."

"Aaj insaan lag rahi hai"

"Nautanki hai, kal phir naked aa jaaegi"

Ufi had recently left her fans stunned after she appeared dressed in a cone-shaped bralette which she paired with a black swede skirt.

Urfi Javed gained the limelight after she appeared on Bigg Boss OTT in 2021. While she was the first contestant to be evicted from the show, she grabbed eyeballs for her unorthodox and unfiltered dressing sense. She also made headlines for her verbal spat with noted personalities including jewellery designer Farah Ali Khan, actress Chahatt Khanna, author Chetan Bhagat, 'Anupama' actor Sudhanshu Pandey, Kashmera Shah and others.

The 25-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', then in 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah' and 'Puncch Beat Season 2', streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'. She was last seen on the reality show 'Splitsvilla X4'.