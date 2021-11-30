हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kanye West

Days after 'Thanksgiving prayer' for estranged wife Kim Kardashian, Kanye West deletes all posts from Instagram

While the reason for Kanye's most recent hiatus is unclear, it comes just days after he shared a 5-minute Thanksgiving prayer on Thursday, stating that he wants to reunite with Kim Kardashian.

Photo courtesy: Instagram

Washington: Kanye West has erased all photos and videos from his Instagram account on Monday.However, his account, with 9.5 million followers, is still active. As per People Magazine, this is not the first time West has gone silent on the social media platform since he first joined Instagram in 2016.

After deleting his account a handful of times, he returned in July of this year ahead of the release of his 10th studio album, 'Donda'. 

While the reason for his most recent hiatus is unclear, it comes just days after he shared a 5-minute Thanksgiving prayer on Thursday, stating that he wants to reunite with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four children: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

"All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I've caused. I take accountability for my actions. New word alert: misactions. The one thing that all my successes and failures have in common is me," West said in part.

The 'Gold Digger' rapper went on to acknowledge many of his "misactions", from how his 'hair-trigger temper' was 'heightened' by alcohol, to how his family had to 'endure' his manic 'episodes', referring to his bipolar disorder.

"I went into a manic episode in 2016 and I was placed under heavy medication. Since then, I went on and off the medication which left me susceptible to other episodes, which my wife and family and fans have had to endure," West added.

Despite West's recent posts, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum's romance with 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson appears to be heating up.

"He's exactly what Kim needed after her divorce -- someone to make her laugh and just have a fun time with. The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete has been the best antidote," a source told People Magazine.

The source added that Davidson is also making their relationship a priority, taking frequent trips to Los Angles from his home in Staten Island, New York. 

