Days ahead of wedding, Farhan Akhtar drops candid photos of soon-to-be wife Shibani Dandekar

Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram to share two candid photos of his ladylove Shibani Dandekar, calling her his 'forever co-traveller'.

Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and singer-actress Shibani Dandekar have been dating each other since 2018. Buzz has been that the duo had been planning to take things to next level and get hitched. Several media reports claimed that they started planning for their wedding for some time. 

While both Farhan and Shibani are yet to confirm their wedding, his father and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar in an exclusive interview to Bombay Times confirmed the reports of their wedding. "Yes, the wedding is taking place. The rest of the preparations for the wedding that is being taken care of by the wedding planners. It will be a very simple affair," he told BT. As per reports, Farhan is all set to marry Shibani on February 21, 2022.

Meanwhile, just a few days before the wedding, Farhan Akhtar dropped candid photos of his ladylove, tagging her as his 'forever co-traveller'. The close-up photos of Shibani looked like that she was sitting in a car. Captioning the post he wrote, "Forever co-traveller. @shibanidandekar (sic)." Shibani commented on Farhan's post by saying, “My forever fav in everything (sic)."

Farhan separated from his wife Adhuna Bhabani after staying together for 16 long years. They have two daughters together — Shakya and Akira. The two continue to stay cordial with each other. Shibani is a model-turned-VJ and has participated in reality shows such as 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and 'Jhalak Dikhla Ja'. She was one of the co-hosts of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

While none of them ever spoke about each other, the duo is not afraid of flaunting a little PDA on Instagram. Take a look: 

Last month, popular pap Viral Bhayani also shared the news of ther wedding on his Instagram page with information reading: "Fresh wedding rumours about #farhanakhtar and #shibanidandekar They would register their wedding on Feb 21st. The couple has not issued any clarification or issued any statement so far."

 

