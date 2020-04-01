Dear Anushka Sharma, thank you for sharing this pic with Virat Kohli, it’s the best thing on the internet today

New Delhi: Actress Anushka Sharma just made our day by posting a loved-up picture with cricketer husband Virat Kohli and the caption says it all. In a lengthy post on Instagram, Anushka expressed gratitude for whatever she has and said that this time has also made her realise what's truly important. She also prayed for the well-being of people and hoped they reunite with their families during this crisis situation. Now, talking about the photo she posted, it’s a lovely frame of Anushka and Virat with their pet dog.

“Every dark cloud had a silver lining. And this time, while it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were ‘busy’ or it was convenient to say we were 'busy'. This time has also made us all realise what's truly important. For me just having food, water and a roof over my head and the good health of my family seems MOST important. Everything else is a bonus that I bow my head in gratitude for,” read an excerpt from her post.

“But, that which we call 'basic' is not so basic for everyone after looking at all the people who struggle for just those few things. My prayers with them and their families. May everyone be safe and secure,” she added.

Read Anushka’s full post here:

Isn’t it a lovely picture, folks?

Anushka and Virat have been constantly spreading awareness about the deadly coronavirus pandemic through their social media posts. They also pledged to donate to the PM-CARES Fund to help the government fight against the outbreak.

Anushka and Virat married in December 2017 in Italy. Their wedding was an extremely private affair. After coming back to India, the couple hosted two wedding receptions for their families and friends.