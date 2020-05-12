Dear Babil, thank you for sharing this pic of Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar, it’s priceless

New Delhi: We can’t thank Irrfan Khan’s son Babil enough for sharing some priceless pictures from the actor’s life on Instagram. He is keeping Irrfan’s memory alive with the different posts – from his early days at the National School of Drama to pictures of him with family. Recently, Babil shared a late Mother’s Day post for his mom Sutapa Sikdar, along with a picture of them with Irrfan. He captioned the post as, “Long live the queen. Extended Mother’s Day.”

The first photo is of Babil and Sutapa while the other is of the trio from one of their vacations in the mountains. It’s an adorable picture of Sutapa sandwiched between Irrfan and Babil.

Take a look at it here:

After Irrfan’s death on April 29, posts of Babil dedicated to his father made the internet very, very emotional. One of them was a lovely video of him enjoying panipuri after a film’s shoot and the other was of him taking a dip in ice-cold water.

Here are some of the posts:

Irrfan Khan died in Mumbai due to a colon infection. He battled neuroendocrine tumour, a rare form of cancer, for over two years. He was 53.

His last film was ‘Angrezi Medium’.