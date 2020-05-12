हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Irrfan Khan

Dear Babil, thank you for sharing this pic of Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar, it’s priceless

Recently, Babil shared a late Mother’s Day post for his mom Sutapa Sikdar, along with a picture of them with Irrfan Khan. 

Dear Babil, thank you for sharing this pic of Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar, it’s priceless
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@babil.i.k

New Delhi: We can’t thank Irrfan Khan’s son Babil enough for sharing some priceless pictures from the actor’s life on Instagram. He is keeping Irrfan’s memory alive with the different posts – from his early days at the National School of Drama to pictures of him with family. Recently, Babil shared a late Mother’s Day post for his mom Sutapa Sikdar, along with a picture of them with Irrfan. He captioned the post as, “Long live the queen. Extended Mother’s Day.”

The first photo is of Babil and Sutapa while the other is of the trio from one of their vacations in the mountains. It’s an adorable picture of Sutapa sandwiched between Irrfan and Babil.

Take a look at it here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Long live the queen. Extended Mother’s Day.

A post shared by Babil Khan (@babil.i.k) on

After Irrfan’s death on April 29, posts of Babil dedicated to his father made the internet very, very emotional. One of them was a lovely video of him enjoying panipuri after a film’s shoot and the other was of him taking a dip in ice-cold water.

Here are some of the posts:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Babil Khan (@babil.i.k) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Babil Khan (@babil.i.k) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

NSD.

A post shared by Babil Khan (@babil.i.k) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When you’re on diet for so long and then the shoot ends and you can have pani puri.

A post shared by Babil Khan (@babil.i.k) on

Irrfan Khan died in Mumbai due to a colon infection. He battled neuroendocrine tumour, a rare form of cancer, for over two years. He was 53.

His last film was ‘Angrezi Medium’.

Tags:
Irrfan Khanirrfan khan son babilSutapa Sikdarirrfan khan pics
Next
Story

So pretty! Mouni Roy looks like a diva in these mesmerising pics
  • 70,756Confirmed
  • 2,293Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4211724Confirmed
  • 284819Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M38S

Video: 3604 new coronavirus cases, 87 deaths in past 24 hours; India’s COVID-19 tally at 70,756