Dear Disha Patani, Stop Slaying In This Smouldering Bikini Photoshoot!

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Disha Patani is quite a pro in keeping her Insta game on point. She recently dropped some sexy-looking photos in a bikini set taking a dip in the sea. The Kalki 2898 AD actress can be seen flaunting her curves at the backdrop of a beautiful sunset.

Many fans commented on her post and hailed the star for her looks. The first one happens to be her BFF Mouni Roy. She dropped the 'lit' emojis on the timeline.

DISHA PATANI'S FILMS

On the work front, Disha has 'Kanguva' with South superstar Suriya. Helmed by Siruthai Siva, the film is touted to be a 3D periodic drama and was earlier tentatively titled 'Suriya 42'. She was seen in producer Karan Johar's 'Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.

She was last seen playing Roxy in Kalki 2898 AD alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone. The film has done exceptionally well at the global Box Office.

Disha also has Welcome To The Jungle in her kitty. It stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor among others in the lead roles. The movie also features Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda among several others in the ensemble star cast.

DISHA PATANI'S LOVE LIFE

Disha is these days seen with her trainer Aleksander Alex Ilic, and the buzz is strong that they are a couple. In fact, some reports claim that the actress is also helping out Alex in learning Hindi for his web-show debut. Earlier, she was rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff.

