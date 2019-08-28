close

Katrina Kaif

Dear Katrina Kaif, how can you look so pretty in a simple dress? See pics

Katrina Kaif recently posted a string of pictures on Instagram, in which she looks breathtakingly beautiful wearing a simple, flower-print dress.

Dear Katrina Kaif, how can you look so pretty in a simple dress? See pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The beautiful Katrina Kaif is often stealing hearts with her social media uploads. With over 26.2 million followers on Instagram, Kat's pictures often go viral. The actress is quite active on the photo-sharing app and her fans love to know more about her life.

Kat recently posted a string of pictures on Insta, in which she looks breathtakingly beautiful wearing a simple, flower-print dress.

Kat recently walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Winter/Festive Week 2019 and looked stunning in a deep green lehenga by ace designer Manish Malhotra. The actress looked breathtaking in the velvet outfit and nude makeup and made heads turn as she turned show-stopper for Malhotra's collection titled 'Maahrumysha'.

On the work front, the leggy lass will be seen reuniting with Akshay Kumar for 'Sooryavanshi'. The film is being helmed by maverick filmmaker Rohit Shetty and is an addition to his cop universe that begun with 'Singham' in the year 2011.

She was last seen in Ali Abaas Zafar's directorial 'Bharat' opposite Salman Khan.

Tags:
Katrina KaifSalman KhanKatrina Kaif pics
