Dear Shilpa Shetty, we live for your interesting TikTok videos with Raj Kundra. Enough said!

New Delhi: Actress Shilpa Shetty has created a new wave on Instagram with her rib-tickling TikTok videos. It’s every bit fun to watch her in these videos with her husband Raj Kundra. Well, we must say Shilpa has found a new way to avoid boredom during the lockdown and we are also loving them. Recently, she has garnered attention over a funny video of her and Raj. He plays the husband and Shilpa in dual roles – a wife and a house help.

It opens on the couple with Shilpa arranging her wardrobe and Raj trying to kiss her. She asks him not to kiss her while she is working and soon, the house help interrupts and asks her to make him understand the same thing. Irked over the house help’s statement, Shilpa beats him.

Watch the video to know more. “Nazar hati, Durghatna ghati, Sacchai pata chalne par, Pit gaye humaare pati. Things you do to entertain yourself!! Some mid-week respite #HusbandWife #lockdown #fun #laughs,” she captioned the post:

Here are the other TikTok videos:

Shilpa and Raj, you guys are too good.

The couple are parents to son Viaan and daughter Shamisha, who born via surrogacy in February.

On the work front, Shilpa is now making a comeback to films with ‘Nikamma’ and ‘Hungama 2’.