Dear Vijay Deverakonda, the internet’s smitten with these pics of yours and so are we

New Delhi: ‘Arjun Reddy’ star Vijay Deverakonda is breaking the internet with some dapper pictures of himself and the comments on then need a cold shower. Yes, you read that right. Vijay recenlty topped the list of ‘Hyderabad Times 30 Most Desirable Men 2019’ and sharing pictures from the photoshoot, he managed to make the spotlight follow him once again. Also, the caption is LIT. Vijay bagged the title for the second time in a row.

For a picture of himself taking a shower in a white shirt and jeans, he wrote, “I feel loved. And, I love you all right back.Note - This is just an appetizer. Massive delicious things ahead for us this year.” The internet is utterly-butterly smitten with the photo and comments like “you deserve it” and “hotness alert” have been posted. The comment thread is all full of heart emoticons for their favourite star. Our favourite – “Filled my tummy.... but will wait for the main course and dessert.” (LOL)

Take a look at what Vijay Deverakonda posted:

Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy shooting for his debut Bollywood film with Ananya Panday. The film is reportedly titled 'Fighter'. However, an official confirmation is awaited. The Puri Jagannadh-directed multilingual film will be presented under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions banner in Hindi.

The film will feature Vijay in an out-and-out action-packed character. It will also be high on action. Details about Ananya's role have been kept under wraps.

Vijay was last seen in ‘World Famous Lover’.