Gurmeet Choudhary

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary announce pregnancy, Mouni Roy reacts!

"Choudhary Junior Coming," writes Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary in their pregnancy announcement post.

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary announce pregnancy, Mouni Roy reacts!

New Delhi: One of television’s favourite real life couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are going to become mommy and daddy as they are expecting their first child. Taking to their Instagram accounts, the power couple surprised their fans with the good news. “To Becoming 3. Choudhary junior coming Seeking your blessings. #parentstobe #gurbina,” read their post. Debina also debuted her cute baby-bump in the picture. She can be seen wearing a little black dress, whereas Gurmeet colour coordinated with her and wore black oversized t-shirt with joggers.

Check out their adorable pregnancy announcement:

Their post garnered lots of love. Their friends from the entertainment industry took to the comment section to congratulate the couple. Actress Mouni Roy wrote, “Oh my god oh my god. My heartiest congratulations Sending all my love and bestest wishes”. Karan Mehra commented, “Heartiest Congratulations mere bhai @guruchoudhary and @debinabon”. Bharti Singh’s husband, who is also expecting his first child with wife, dropped three red heart emojis. Mahhi Vij and Hansika Motwani also congratulated the couple.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee fell in love on the sets of their debut show Ramayan, where the two essayed the roles of Ram and Sita respectively. The couple got hitched in  February 2011 in a secret ceremony. The two have since then appeared on various television shows, including the dance reality show ‘Nach Balliye’.

Gurmeet is popular for TV shows like ‘Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi’ and ‘Punar Vivaah - Zindagi Milegi Dobara’. The actor has now ventured into web series and Bollywood.  He was last seen in Zee5's ‘The Wife’ and his film projects include ‘Wajah Tum Ho’, ‘Paltan’ and more. Whereas, Debina has turned to vlogging and has an active YouTube channel giving lifestyle, fitness and fashion tips along with a sneak-peek in her personal life.

