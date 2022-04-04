हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Debina Bonnerjee

Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary become parents to a baby girl, Munmun Dutta reacts

Gurmeet and Debina tied the knot in 2011. The couple shared the pregnancy news in February 2022.  

Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary become parents to a baby girl, Munmun Dutta reacts

Mumbai: It’s a girl! Actors Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their baby girl on Sunday. The star couple shared the good news with their fans and followers through social media on Monday. In an Instagram Collab post, the new parents uploaded a beautiful clip featuring a glimpse of their baby girl`s little hand. "With utmost gratitude we welcome our "BABY GIRL" into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude. Gurmeet & Debina," the caption read.

The sweet post got flooded with congratulatory messages in the comments section.

"Yaaaayyyyy !!!! OMGGG..... I loveeeee youuuuuuuu both and our little angel. Congratulationsssss," Munmun Dutta wrote.

"Congratulations," Arjun Bijlani added.

"Heartiest congratulations," Rashami Desai chimed in.

For the unversed, Gurmeet and Debina tied the knot in 2011. The couple shared the pregnancy news in February 2022.

Earlier, on Sunday, comedian Bharti Singh announced on social media that she has welcomed a baby boy with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

