Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary welcome second child, a baby girl

NEW DELHI: Popular television couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary became parents for the second time and welcomed their child, a baby girl on November 11. Gurmeet took to Instagram to share the news with his fans He shared a picture of them while announcing the birth of their daughter. The actor, however, asked for some privacy post birth of their second daughter.

Gurmeet Choudhary thanked his fans for their prayers and requested utmost privacy as their newborn arrived into the world before the due date. "Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love. @imdebina," Gurmeet's caption read.

Soon after Gurmeet shared the good news on social media, their friends from the industry were quick to shower their love on the little one along with the parents.

Comedian Bharti Singh sent her wishes and wrote, "yahooooooooo congratulations, baby girl cahiye mujhe bhiiiiiiii."

Sonu Sood also showered love on the two stars and congratulated them for being parents to a baby girl.

Mahhi Vijj also wrote, "Congratulations.'

Himansh Kohli, Karan Singh Chhabra also extended their wishes to the couple.

Second pregnancy came as a surprise to the couple and they term it as 'divinely timed'. Debina and Gurmeet welcomed Lianna into this world on April 3, 2022 through IVF in April this year. In her YouTube video, talking about her pregnancy journey Debina earlier revealed, "The fight to become a mother lasted five years. I failed five times during the process, which included three IUIs and two IVFs. I also tried alternative therapies, like acupuncture and flower therapy. I would cry all the time because I held myself responsible for the failure."