Debunked: Did Shah Rukh Khan really 'spit' on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains at her funeral?

Photos of Shah Rukh Khan making dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral have gone viral.

Debunked: Did Shah Rukh Khan really &#039;spit&#039; on Lata Mangeshkar&#039;s mortal remains at her funeral?

New Delhi: The ‘Nightingale of India’ Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on Sunday morning (February 6). The iconic singer was 92 years old and had suffered multiple organ failure post her battle with COVID-19. Various celebrities and top leaders including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackrey were present at her funeral. Now, photos of SRK saying dua for Lataji at her funeral have gone viral. While many hail it as symbolic of ‘secular India’, few trollers are accusing King Khan of spitting on the mortal remains of Lata Mangeshkar.

Debunking the myth, the truth is that Shah Rukh Khan did not spit on the mortal remains of Lata Mangeshkar. It is a common practice among Muslims to blow out air from the mouth after praying to ward off the evil spirits or 'Satan.' The same was done by SRK.

 

Many of his fans took to Twitter to hit back at hateful comments. “Shah Rukh Khan reading a dua and blowing on Lata ji’s mortal remains for protection and blessings in the next life. Cannot comprehend the level of bitterness of those saying he is spitting,” wrote one.

Another commented, “SRK didn't spit there. He blew, which is a common practice in Islam. Muslims do blow air from their mouth after reciting Ayats from Holy Quran. RWs are making issue out of nothing that too in the death of an eminent personality”.

Lata Mangeshkar was cremated at Shivaji Park in the presence of eminent personalities and thousands of fans. The cultural icon got a proper state funeral, with tricolour wrapped around her. She had a career spanning more than seven decades and sang in more than 35 Indian languages. 

