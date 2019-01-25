हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ayushmann Khurrana

Debut film is always the most special: Ayushmann Khurrana

On the work front, Ayushmann is currently busy shooting for 'Dream Gir'.

Debut film is always the most special: Ayushmann Khurrana

Mumbai: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says his debut movie "Vicky Donor" will always be the most special film for him.

Replying to a tweet about "Vicky Donor", Ayushmann wrote on Thursday: "Debut film is always the most special. And the entire team will be special. Every moment. On screen as well as off screen."

Released in 2012, "Vicky Donor", a film by Shoojit Sircar, is based on sperm donation and infertility. It also featured Yami Gautam and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles. 

"Vicky Donor" won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 60th National Film Awards. It also was remade in Telugu as "Naruda Donoruda" starring Sumanth and Pallavi Subhash

On the work front, Ayushmann is currently busy shooting for "Dream Girl" an upcoming comedy drama film. The film, which is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, also stars Nushrat Bharucha.

 

Tags:
Ayushmann KhurranaAyushmann Khurrana debut filmVicky DonorBollywood
Next
Story

Singer Pink to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Must Watch

Desshit: 7 oaths taken by Zee News on the occasion of Republic Day