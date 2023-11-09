trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2686095
Debut Success With Heropanti To Box Office Dominance - Check Out Tiger Shroff's Spectacular Journey

Heropanti, his debut film, was a smashing success, collecting 72.6 Cr unheard of for a newcomer. His film franchise of Baaghi was a bona fide blockbuster, having a total collection of 524 crores, with their high-octane action sequences and Tiger's impressive martial arts skills leaving audiences in awe. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 01:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Debut Success With Heropanti To Box Office Dominance - Check Out Tiger Shroff's Spectacular Journey Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Tiger Shroff has undeniably solidified his position as one of the Indian film industry's most reliable superstars. His impressive track record of box office triumphs underscores his versatility as a dynamic performer, an exceptional dancer, and a captivating action hero.

Heropanti, his debut film, was a smashing success, collecting 72.6 Cr unheard of for a newcomer. His film franchise of Baaghi was a bona fide blockbuster, having a total collection of 524 crores, with their high-octane action sequences and Tiger's impressive martial arts skills leaving audiences in awe. The box office platinum run continued with  War garnering 475 Cr showcased Tiger alongside Hrithik Roshan and set new benchmarks for action in India. 

A top trade analyst observes ” Even Tigers called average films have broken even or ended up earning for his producers.  Tiger’s films Student of the Year 2 (98.6 Cr.), Munna Michael (47.20 Cr.), and A Flying Jatt (56.13 Cr.) were not as big successes as his previous films but they still stood out in comparison to his contemporaries’ films’ performances. In his entire career, he’s barely had two flops which talks about how big his mass following is. Ganpath hasn’t made a difference to his career honestly. One good film and he will be back at the top of his game. Let’s not forget that Tiger has been delivering hits with new or barely established directors. “ 

Tiger’s unwavering consistency and magnetic appeal solidify his status as a reliable star. Tiger is set to captivate audiences with his upcoming films, starring alongside Akshay Kumar in "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan," his second big-time two-hero outing after War and two talked-about solo projects, “Hero No1," directed by Jagan Shakti,  Rambo produced by Siddarth Anand. Tiger also recently wrapped up some spectacular action in Hyderabad for Rohit Shetty’s "Singham Again and the audiences can’t wait to see it. 

