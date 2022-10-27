New Delhi: Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor's ex-girlfriends, reunited at the gym today and this news has taken over the internet. Both the top actresses pulled up a Selena Gomez-Hailey Bieber in the gym today and we cannot stay calm!

The 'Gehraiyaan' actress revealed that she is working out with Katrina by sharing a hilarious video on social media. In the video, Deepika was seen attempting to perform the flying yoga while Katrina was recording it. Sharing the video, Deepika wrote in the caption, 'Me working really hard in the gym! Meanwhile, @katrinakaif upto no good (filming) me…'

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. Also, many celeb pals of the actors dropped comments, Varun Dhawan wrote, 'Hahahaa' while Ishaan Khatter wrote, 'The mummy returns.' Fans are going crazy to see Katrina and Deepika hanging out together. 'You and Kat are gym buddies???? Omg,' a fan wrote. 'OMG we need a picture together with Katrina please!' requested a fan.

In 2018, when Deepika married Ranveer Singh, Katrina was seen making her way to their wedding reception. Deepika also was seen wishing Katrina on her birthday a couple of times.

On the work front, Katrina will be soon seen in 'Phone Bhoot' co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhanth Chaturvedi. Also, she has 'Merry Christmas' in her pipeline. Deepika on the other hand, Deepika has 'Pathaan' with Shah Rukh Khan and will also be seen playing a cameo in Ranveer Singh's 'Cirkus.'