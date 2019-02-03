हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Katrina Kaif

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif's love filled Instagram exchange is unmissable!

Deepika took time out to write a very special comment for her new 'BFF'.

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif&#039;s love filled Instagram exchange is unmissable!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif joined Instagram in April 2017 and often grabs attention owing to her glamorous social media posts. The leggy lass has a perfectly toned body and enjoys a massive fan following. Katrina often shares deets from her life on social media and her fans eagerly await her posts. In her latest Instagram post, Kat exudes irresistible charm in a red dress.

The actress looks every bit gorgeous as she strikes different poses in the video.

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Awestruck? Well, we are too! And so is actress Deepika Padukone who took time out to write a very special comment for her new 'BFF'.

Check out the screenshot of Kat and Deepika's Instagram exchange here:

For the unversed, Deepika and Katrina once shared a cold equation after the latter started dating Ranbir Kapoor. However, with time, the two actresses have buried the hatchet and are emerging to be the new friends in tinsel town. Katrina was also present at Deepika and Ranveer's wedding reception that took place in Mumbai.

On the work front, Katrina is busy with Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat' where she has been paired opposite Salman Khan. Deepika, on the other hand, has been cast as the lead in Meghna Gulzar's directorial 'Chhapak', based on the life of acid-attack survivor Laxmi.

Can we expect Kat and Dippy hanging out together more often? Time shall tell!

Tags:
Katrina KaifDeepika PadukoneKatrina and DeepikaSalman KhanBharat
Next
Story

Riteish is reason for my smile: Genelia on wedding anniversary

Must Watch

5W1H: Delhi-bound Seemanchal Express derail In Bihar; 7 dead