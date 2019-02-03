Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif's love filled Instagram exchange is unmissable!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif joined Instagram in April 2017 and often grabs attention owing to her glamorous social media posts. The leggy lass has a perfectly toned body and enjoys a massive fan following. Katrina often shares deets from her life on social media and her fans eagerly await her posts. In her latest Instagram post, Kat exudes irresistible charm in a red dress.

The actress looks every bit gorgeous as she strikes different poses in the video.

Check it out here:

Awestruck? Well, we are too! And so is actress Deepika Padukone who took time out to write a very special comment for her new 'BFF'.

Check out the screenshot of Kat and Deepika's Instagram exchange here:

For the unversed, Deepika and Katrina once shared a cold equation after the latter started dating Ranbir Kapoor. However, with time, the two actresses have buried the hatchet and are emerging to be the new friends in tinsel town. Katrina was also present at Deepika and Ranveer's wedding reception that took place in Mumbai.

On the work front, Katrina is busy with Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat' where she has been paired opposite Salman Khan. Deepika, on the other hand, has been cast as the lead in Meghna Gulzar's directorial 'Chhapak', based on the life of acid-attack survivor Laxmi.

Can we expect Kat and Dippy hanging out together more often? Time shall tell!