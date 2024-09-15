Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Bring Baby Girl Home - WATCH

New Delhi: New parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted leaving the hospital on Sunday, bringing their baby girl home.

Accompanied by Ranveer's father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, the couple was seen in their car. As paps captured the moment, Deepika and Ranveer were seen chatting and laughing, clearly savoring their new chapter as parents.

