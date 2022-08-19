New Delhi: Remember how a few days back there was a buzz about Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh buying a new plush property in Alibaug? Well, looks like the deal got sealed as the couple recently performed an intimate Griha Pravesh puja at their new house.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, lovingly called DeepVeer by their scores of fans across the globe, performed an intimate Griha Pravesh Pooja at their plush vacation home in Alibaug, a beach town close to Mumbai.

The power couple, who are extremely private about their personal life, shared some beautiful and heart-warming moments from the Griha Pravesh ceremony on their social media platforms. DeepVeer were accompanied by their immediate families only for this private ceremony.

Recently, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone turned into the royal show-stoppers for ace designer Manish Malhotra's latest collection at the Mijwan Fashion Show 2022 in Mumbai. Ranveer was also seen in Netflix's interactive special Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls which received a positive response from netizens all over the globe.

As far as films are concerned, he will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's next directorial film Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022. He also has Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 11, 2023.

Deepika, on the other hand, will be next seen in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Directed by Sidharth Anand, the film is set to release on January 25, 2023. She also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan in her kitty.