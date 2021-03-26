Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh share mushy video on Silhouette Challenge, video cracks up Alia Bhatt! - Watch

New Delhi: The B-Town power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took up the latest social media trend - the Silhouette Challenge recently and shared the video. And guess what? The mushy-cosy video has cracked up Alia Bhatt.

Deepika Padukone captioned her fun video: Should we Ring-a-Ring-a-Roses instead @ranveersingh !?

And doting hubby Ranveer is quick to reply with, 'Sure, we can call it that'

The funny twist at the end of the video and Dippy darling's caption leaves Alia Bhatt amused.

Earlier, hubby Ranveer Singh dropped a few Behind-The-Scenes (BTS) pictures with wifey Deepika Padukone, probably taken from an ad shoot.

On the work front, Ranveer has '83 - a sports biopic on the 1983 Cricket World Cup when India created history by winning the title. He is playing the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev on-screen and Deepika will be seen playing his wife Romi Dev.

Besides, Ranveer has Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus. He also has a cameo in Sooryavanshi. Meanwhile, Deepika has an untitled film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. It is being helmed by Shakun Batra.

Also, she will be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 'Pathan'.