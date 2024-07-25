New Delhi: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has fixed her numero uno spot in the highest-paid actress category in Hindi cinema. The actress has had a great time at the movies with Pathaan, Fighter and now Kalki 2898 AD minting huge moolah at the Box Office. According to the Bollywood Hungama report, Dippy darling charges around Rs 15-20 crore per project.

She is followed by Alia Bhatt, who gets Rs 15 crore fees per film. Begum Kareena Kapoor Khan books the third slot as she charges somewhere around Rs 8-11 crore per film. After her comes Katrina Kaif, whose fee is Rs 8-10 crore per project.

At number 5 is 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor who charges Rs 8-10 crore per film, reports Bollywood Hungama. Followed by National-award winning actress Kriti Sanon who gets Rs 5-8 crore per movie.

A similar fee structure is what Kiara Advani has at number 7. Then comes actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut who reportedly gets around Rs 5-8 crore per film which is similar to talented actress Taapsee Pannu's fees per film.

(Note: All these fee charges are based on media reports. No celebrity has confirmed his/her remuneration.)