Deepika Padukone calls Hrithik Roshan a 'clown' as he dances to 80s songs during his gym sesh - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan shared his goofy side with fans on Saturday and brought a smile to their faces. The actor was seen grooving to Bollywood's 80s music during his workout.

In the video, he was first seen performing Garba as a late Navratri celebration. Later, when the actor's instructor asked him to continue with the workout, he appeared to be distracted by the peppy music playing in the background.

As always it was a pleasure to watch the actor dance and even better to watch him in a happy, upbeat mood.

In the caption of the post, he wrote, "When bollywood hero suddenly hears 80’s music in gym."

Take a look at the goofy videos:

Deepika Padukone commented on the video, jokingly calling Hrithik a 'clown'. Other celebs such as Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Kriti Sanon left laughing emojis in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in 'Krrish 4'. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, 'Krrish' is a sequel to the 2003 movie 'Koi...Mil Gaya'.

On Dussehra, he had begun shooting for 'Vikram Vedha' directed by Pushkar-Gayathri. It is a remake of a Tamil film directed by the same director.

He will also be seen in the much-awaited film 'Fighter', co-starring opposite Deepika Padukone. The film, which is touted as India's first aerial action franchise, is being helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Ajit Andhare, Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande.