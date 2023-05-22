topStoriesenglish2611608
Deepika Padukone Changes Her Name On Instagram To Hindi After Featuring On TIME Magazine Cover

Deepika Padukone proved that she is a pure desi at heart as she changed her name to Hindi after being featured on the cover of the TIME magazine.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 02:44 PM IST

New Delhi: With her TIME Magazine cover reading ‘The Global Star - Deepika Padukone is bringing the World to Bollywood’, India’s most successful and celebrated female superstar has cemented her position as the country’s true global ambassador. The world has recognized Deepika Padukone’s unshakeable impact across the globe, however, the superstar managed to achieve everything she has in the international arena all while staying deeply connected to her roots. 

Representing the country and its rich culture overseas, Deepika Padukone has also spelled her name in Hindi text on her Instagram profile - a refreshing change from stars who look to adapt and fit into the fabric of the western culture. Deepika, on the other hand, chooses to display her true and authentic Indian self to the world. 

While talking to TIME Magazine, whose cover she features on joining the likes of Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey and others, Deepika said, “My mission has always been to make a global impact while still being rooted in my country. This is India’s moment. There’s the India with our roots, our heritage, our history, but there’s also a new and young India that’s emerging. It's these two Indias coming together that I find really fascinating at this moment.” 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in ‘Fighter’ alongside Hrithik Roshan and ‘Project K’ alongside Prabhas. She was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’. 

