Deepika Padukone chops her locks in her latest Instagram picture- See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone took to her social media to share her new look. In the picture, the actress is seen bereft of her long tresses.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, “Tadaaaaa!!!”

Earlier, in the day, Deepika also shared a childhood picture in which she can be seen posing with her friend, "This Humpty & Dumpty sat on a wall...& ate curd rice!!!

@divya_narayan4."

Deepika sports short hair in the picture and looks cute as a button in the picture.

Deepika and Ranveer rang in their first anniversary together on November 14 and 15. They visited Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh on 14th and Golden Temple in Amritsar on November 15 to seek blessings. They were accompanied by their family members.

On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika will be seen in Kapil Dev's biopic titled 83. While Ranveer will be seen as Kapil Dev while Deepika will be seen as his wife Romi Dev.