Deepika Padukone congratulates ex Ranbir Kapoor, his wife Alia Bhatt on baby girl's arrival

NEW DELHI: Moments after it was confirmed that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their little bundle of joy and became parents to a baby girl, their fans stormed social media to celebrate the news. Alia and Ranbir's close and dear ones from all over were overjoyed and wished the couple on embracing parenthood.

Actress Deepika Padukone also wished the couple on the arrival of their first child. She took to Instagram and dropped a note on Alia Bhatt's latest post, writing "Congratulations!"

This is no secret that Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone dated each other for several years. The two were papped together on multiple occasions and started their Bollywood journey in the same year. Their on-screen chemistry remains the best to date and they continued to stay friends after their breakup. Deepika in many of her interviews without taking names did drop major hints that her boyfriend was cheating on her and they broke up after she caught him red-handed. Both Deepika and Ranbir have worked together in four films - 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani', 'Tamasha'. Deepika had a brief appearance in 'Brahamastra'.

Earlier this year in June, when Alia and Ranbir shared the news about the arrival of their baby, Deepika Padukone was mercilessly trolled on social media and was subjected to some mean and nasty jokes and comments. Some of the users even went as far as asking her when they can expect the good news from her.

Actress Sonam Kapoor, who marked her debut in Bollywood with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Saawariya' opposite Ranbir Kapoor, also wished the couple, writing, "Congratulations darling girl. Cannot wait to see your princess."

It was reported that Sonam and Ranbir were dating each other during the shoot of their debut movie. However, after the film's release, the duo parted their ways and they weren't on talking terms. It is to be noted that they never made their relationship official. Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with Delhi-based fashion entrepreneur Anand Ahuja in a grand ceremony at her house. The couple welcomed their first child - Vayu Kapoor Ahuja in August this year.

Other celebrities who wished Alia and Ranbir on child birth were Shweta Bachchan, Dia Mirza, Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit, Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Zoya Akhtar, , Kapil Sharma, Neha Dhupia, Huma Qureshi, Mouni Roy, Nimrat Kaur, Sophie Choudry, Rhea Kapoor and others.

Ranbir and Alia got married in an intimate ceremony in April this year. They began dating on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva'.