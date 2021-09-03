हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone contributes to save acid attack survivor's life

Struggling for life, acid attack survivor Bala has found a new hope as star actor Deepika Padukone has extended a helping hand to save her life.

Deepika Padukone contributes to save acid attack survivor&#039;s life
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

Agra: Struggling for life, acid attack survivor Bala has found a new hope as star actor Deepika Padukone has extended a helping hand to save her life.

The acid attack survivor, who is suffering from a life-threatening kidney ailment, urgently needs a kidney transplant to survive. After the word reached Deepika, she donated a generous amount of Rs 10,00,000 to the 'Save Bala' campaign.

Bala is a real-life star who was also featured in the Deepika Padukone-starrer movie 'Chhapaak', directed by Meghna Gulzar, besides appearing on 'The Kapil Sharm Show'.

Her condition is deteriorating every day due to the failure of both her kidneys and she's somehow surviving on dialysis. Being an acid attack survivor, her weakened immunity is already a threat to her life.

Bala still requires further monetary help to come out of this tragedy and hence the Chhanv Foundation is seeking as much support as possible.

The fundraising campaign called 'Save Bala' has been started on the crowdfunding platform 'Milaap'.

