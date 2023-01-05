Deepika Padukone controversy: From saffron-bikini to JNU visit and her alleged link to drugs case, times when she hit headlines

NEW DELHI: Deepika Padukone needs no introduction as her 15-year-long professional journey is enough to speak about the stature of the actress. While her journey of grabbing her first role as 'Shanti' in Farah Khan's 'Om Shanti Om' wasn't that easy, Deepika went on to garner fame and recognition all over the world. In recent years, Deepika has emerged as a powerful voice in Bollywood, from voicing her opinion to issues to making bold choices in her roles and films and talking about mental health.



As the actress rings in her 37th birthday on January 5 (Thursday), she is currently embroiled in a controversy over her upcoming action-thriller film 'Pathaan'. Deepika has been facing criticism over its choice of clothing in the peppy track 'Besharam Rang'. We look at some of the controversies the actress has been involved with in her career.



Deepika Padukone's clothes in Besharam Rang create controversy



The first song 'Besharam Song' from 'Pathaan' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone was released recently. The trending song shows Deepika Padukone donning some stylish swimwear. Soon after the song was unveiled, it caused some huge controversy with Deepika and Shah Rukh in the eye of the storm. Several groups and outfits raised objections to Deepika donning a saffron-coloured bikini, claiming that it hurt their religious sentiments and that the song has been made with a dirty mindset. Due to the controversy, there have been calls to get the song banned from the movie Pathan. A complaint has also been filed to get the song banned from the movie 'Pathaan'.



Deepika Padukone's appearance at JNU



Ahead of the release of her biographical -drama film 'Chhappak' in 2020, actress Deepika Padukone made headlines for attending a protest event called by JNU students. She showed her solidarity with the students who were attacked. While many called her action a publicity stunt to promote her upcoming film, some vehemently opposed the idea. It was during the time when the debate over CAA bill had taken over the nation.



Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat controversy



Actress Deepika Padukone's films like 'Padmaavat' and 'Bajirao Mastani' have suffered severe controversies. During the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, the Karni Sena protested against the makers aggressively. Before the release of the film, some Hindu groups raised objections to the portrayal of Rani Padmavati in the film. The groups claimed that the film has an intimate scene in which the Muslim king dreams of becoming intimate with the Hindu queen. There were protests against the film across the country since January 2017.



Deepika Padukone's depression tweet after Sushant Singh Rajput's death



Actress Deepika Padukone was brutally trolled by several people after the death of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. A section of people was upset with the actress because she had been vocal about depression and mental health on social media soon after Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14, 2020. They called the actress a 'hypocrite' for tweeting, "Repeat after me: Depression is an illness." They also claimed that Deepika, through a series of tweets from the evening of June 14, had tried to establish that the late actor was battling depression.



Deepika Padukone and her link to Bollywood drug case



Deepika Padukone shocked everyone in 2020 after her name appeared in the Bollywood drug nexus. The actress had come under the scanner of the Narcotics Control Of Bureau (NCB) in relation to the probe that took place after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Deepika's chats with her manager Karishma Prakash had come out wherein the actress was reportedly asking for 'maal' and 'hash'.



Deepika Padukone received backlash for auctioning funeral clothes



Deepika Padukone once faced social media ire when she auctioned clothes that she wore to the funeral of actress Jiah Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' father Dr Ashok Chopra. Padukone often sells her everyday red-carpet clothes to support The Live Love Laugh Foundation, an organisation promoting mental health in India. Netizens called the move 'cheap'.

