Deepika Padukone curates Boho inspired closet for mental health charity

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone after bringing the fresh and the most trending fashion styles after following 25 Edits of The Deepika Padukone Closet, the actor and philanthropist unveiled a fresh look for the beloved charity sale initiative, #TheDeepikaPadukoneCloset featuring her personal wardrobe favourites for fans, fashion enthusiasts, and environmentally concerned buyers alike.

As Deepika combed through her possessions to create collections for fans each month, Deepika used Instagram to reveal the new feel of the thrift sale. A sneak peek into the closet building process was given in a teaser post last week, and a new drop went up for sale on her website today. The actress was spotted expressing her greatest desire for the new line of brand-new shoes, accessories, and other items that had been lovingly chosen.

She shared a caption writing - "With love, and for a Cause…The latest drop of #TheDeepikaPaduoneCloset is now live, with new pieces up on the Third Thursday of every month exclusively on www.deepikapadukone.com/closet I hope you guys like it as much as we’ve enjoyed curating it!".

Here is the post shared by the actress:

The proceeds from the sale go toward the 'Counselling Assist' initiative, which was started by the Live Love Laugh Foundation in an effort to promote mental health and offer free counselling services. The most recent drop is an effective environmental initiative because it saves over 1.3 lakh litres of water and over 150 kg of carbon when used rather than newly manufactured.