Deepika Padukone, currently in Goa, to arrive in Mumbai today as NCB summons her in drugs probe

New Delhi: Actress Deepika Padukone, who has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the ongoing drug probe, will arrive in Mumbai later today from Goa. She was in Goa since a week to shoot for an upcoming project. Deepika will land in Mumbai from a chartered plane in the afternoon, after which she has a few meetings lined-up with her lawyers. The actress has to join the NCB probe on Friday.

Deepika's name emerged in the drug-related chats on Monday. Her 2017 chats with manager Karishma Prakash had surfaced in which the actress allegedly asked for 'maal, hash'.

Karishma was summoned by the NCB after the WhatsApp chats surfaced. However, citing ill-health, she skipped the probe. It has been learnt that she is with Deepika in Goa and will join the probe with her on Friday.

Meanwhile, actress Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and designer Simone Khambatta have also been summoned by the NCB.

Simone appeared before the agency today while Rakul said that she has "not received the alleged summons". Sara and Shraddha will be questioned on Saturday.

Several Bollywood names have popped up in connection with the drugs angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. His actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has already been arrested by the NCB.