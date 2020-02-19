हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone dedicates Femina Beauty Award to Laxmi Agarwal and other acid attack survivors, pens heartwarming note

On Tuesday evening, Deepika Padukone attended Femina Beauty Awards and won a trophy too, which she dedicated to Laxmi and all the acid attack survivors, "who on the most incredible journey have shown what beauty truly means."

Deepika Padukone dedicates Femina Beauty Award to Laxmi Agarwal and other acid attack survivors, pens heartwarming note
Images Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Actress Deepika Padukone, who played the role of an acid attack survivor in her last release 'Chhapaak', penned a heartwarming note for Laxmi Agarwal, on whom the film was based. On Tuesday evening, Deepika attended Femina Beauty Awards and won a trophy too, which she dedicated to Laxmi and all the acid attack survivors, "who on the most incredible journey have shown what beauty truly means."

Sharing pictures from her shoot for Femina cover with Laxmi, Deepika, in a lengthy post, wrote, "Chhapaak truly has been the most difficult film of my career... Having said that, Chhapaak for me is not just a film. It is a movement; that has challenged the definition and our understanding of 'Beauty'. Famous American Swiss Psychiatrist Elisabeth Ross said,  'The most beautiful people we have known are those who have known suffering, known struggle, known loss, known defeat... and have found their way out of the depths'."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Chhapaak truly has been the most difficult film of my career... Having said that,Chhapaak for me is not just a film.It is a movement;that has challenged the definition and our understanding of ‘Beauty’. Famous American Swiss Psychiatrist Elisabeth Ross said,the most beautiful people we have known are those who have known suffering,known struggle,known loss,known defeat...and have found their way out of the depths.These persons have an appreciation,a sensitivity and an understanding of life that fills them with compassion,gentleness and a deep loving concern.Beautiful people do not just happen. I dedicate tonight’s award to Laxmi Agarwal and every single acid attack survivor who on this most incredible journey have shown us all what beauty truly means! #feminabeautyawards2020

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

"These persons have an appreciation, a sensitivity and an understanding of life that fills them with compassion, gentleness and a deep loving concern. Beautiful people do not just happen. I dedicate tonight's award to Laxmi Agarwal and every single acid attack survivor who on this most incredible journey have shown us all what beauty truly means," she added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Chhapaak truly has been the most difficult film of my career... Having said that,Chhapaak for me is not just a film.It is a movement;that has challenged the definition and our understanding of ‘Beauty’. Famous American Swiss Psychiatrist Elisabeth Ross said,the most beautiful people we have known are those who have known suffering,known struggle,known loss,known defeat...and have found their way out of the depths.These persons have an appreciation,a sensitivity and an understanding of life that fills them with compassion,gentleness and a deep loving concern.Beautiful people do not just happen. I dedicate tonight’s award to Laxmi Agarwal and every single acid attack survivor who on this most incredible journey have shown us all what beauty truly means! #feminabeautyawards2020

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

For the  event, Deepika turned heads in an all-black outfit with a plunging neckline and accessorised her look with some stunning pieces of jewellery. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Chhapaak truly has been the most difficult film of my career... Having said that,Chhapaak for me is not just a film.It is a movement;that has challenged the definition and our understanding of ‘Beauty’. Famous American Swiss Psychiatrist Elisabeth Ross said,the most beautiful people we have known are those who have known suffering,known struggle,known loss,known defeat...and have found their way out of the depths.These persons have an appreciation,a sensitivity and an understanding of life that fills them with compassion,gentleness and a deep loving concern.Beautiful people do not just happen. I dedicate tonight’s award to Laxmi Agarwal and every single acid attack survivor who on this most incredible journey have shown us all what beauty truly means! #feminabeautyawards2020

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

'Chhapaak' released in January and was directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film, despite earning positive reviews from the critics, failed to impress the cine-goers. However, it is considered as one of Deepika's best films.

Tags:
Deepika PadukonechhapaakLaxmi Agarwalfemina beauty awards 2020
Next
Story

Shraddha Kapoor's expression in this 'Baaghi 3' pic with Tiger Shroff is too cute to miss!

Must Watch

PT13M48S

DNA: Non Stop News, February 18, 2020