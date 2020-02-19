Deepika Padukone dedicates Femina Beauty Award to Laxmi Agarwal and other acid attack survivors, pens heartwarming note

Actress Deepika Padukone, who played the role of an acid attack survivor in her last release 'Chhapaak', penned a heartwarming note for Laxmi Agarwal, on whom the film was based. On Tuesday evening, Deepika attended Femina Beauty Awards and won a trophy too, which she dedicated to Laxmi and all the acid attack survivors, "who on the most incredible journey have shown what beauty truly means."

Sharing pictures from her shoot for Femina cover with Laxmi, Deepika, in a lengthy post, wrote, "Chhapaak truly has been the most difficult film of my career... Having said that, Chhapaak for me is not just a film. It is a movement; that has challenged the definition and our understanding of 'Beauty'. Famous American Swiss Psychiatrist Elisabeth Ross said, 'The most beautiful people we have known are those who have known suffering, known struggle, known loss, known defeat... and have found their way out of the depths'."

"These persons have an appreciation, a sensitivity and an understanding of life that fills them with compassion, gentleness and a deep loving concern. Beautiful people do not just happen. I dedicate tonight's award to Laxmi Agarwal and every single acid attack survivor who on this most incredible journey have shown us all what beauty truly means," she added.

For the event, Deepika turned heads in an all-black outfit with a plunging neckline and accessorised her look with some stunning pieces of jewellery.

'Chhapaak' released in January and was directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film, despite earning positive reviews from the critics, failed to impress the cine-goers. However, it is considered as one of Deepika's best films.